Justin Larose Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Newfoundland Regiment winger Justin Larose. In a pair of home games, the 20-year-old from St-Lazare, Quebec scored three times and added four assists as the Regiment earned three of four points on the week.

On Saturday night, Larose scored once and added a pair of assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winner, as the Regiment kicked off its weekend series against the Shawinigan Cataractes with a 7-2 victory. The Regiment captain also recorded a +3 rating, won 11 of 18 faceoffs and earned third star honors for the contest.

The following afternoon, Larose would again be named the game's third star. This time, he'd fire home a pair of goals while adding a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Cataractes. The fifth-year veteran went to work with the Regiment facing a 4-1 deficit after 20 minutes of play, recording three points over the final two periods, including an assist on a Liam Arsenault tally with 26 seconds left in the third which would force overtime.

A consistent offensive threat over the last two campaigns, Larose has taken his game to the next level as an overager. His output over the weekend leaves him with 29 points in 16 games, placing him atop the scoring race in the QMJHL.

_

