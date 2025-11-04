'Unreal Opportunity' Brings Peddle Brothers Together in Charlottetown

Published on November 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







It's a Peddle takeover in Charlottetown.

After the Islanders swung a trade to acquire the rights to Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brady Peddle, the club followed that up with the acquisition of older brother Tyler - a former Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick - from Saint John.

"It's been unreal," Brady said of playing alongside Tyler. "Not many people get this opportunity so I am blessed to do that."

Natives of Antigonish, N.S., the brothers are able to play close to home in Charlottetown - it's about a three-hour commute across the Confederation Bridge.

To get to this point of playing together, they have taken different journeys. Tyler, the second overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, is in his final 'Q' season where thus far he has made 264 appearances throughout stints in Drummondville, Saint John and Charlottetown.

Brady was the 50th overall selection in 2023 by Gatineau but headed sound of the border to play in the USHL last season with Waterloo. However, with the recent rule eligibility changes, Brady wanted to play in the CHL.

"It was a no-brainer for me to come play in a better league," Brady said. "[But] being close to home was a huge reason. Coming into the season, I knew we would be a good and strong team too."

Thus far, he appears to have settled in well for an Islanders team that is ranked no. 10 in the CHL Top 10 rankings and own an 11-4-4 record. In 19 games, Peddle has six assists from the blue line.

"I love it a lot," he said of Charlottetown. "It's been really easy to transition ... we are off to a pretty hot start so if we keep playing with some confidence we can hopefully keep it going."

Selected 91st overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Peddle is the latest high-end NHL drafted d-man to come through the Islanders doors in recent memory alongside Lukas Cormier and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

"It didn't feel real," he said of being selected by the Penguins. "I worked my whole life for it and then it finally comes true. I

"I'm super blessed and grateful to be drafted by such a good organization."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.