Shields' Two Goals Lead Charlottetown Past Mooseheads

Published on November 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders responded in a big way Sunday afternoon, putting together a full sixty-minute effort to earn a 2-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads and split their weekend home-and-home series.

After a tough loss the night before at home - where the Isles surrendered a late lead - Head Coach Jim Hulton's group came into Halifax determined to right the ship. The adjustments paid off early, with Will Shields opening the scoring just five minutes into the game, ripping home his 12th of the season to make it 1-0.

Charlottetown carried the play through the first period, outshooting Halifax 16-8 while goaltender Donald Hickey stood tall when called upon, including a big save on a 3-on-1 rush.

The Isles carried that momentum into the second period. Though the frame started slow, Hickey continued to shine in goal, turning aside several quality Mooseheads chances to preserve the lead.

Midway through the period, Charlottetown was rewarded when Shields struck again on the powerplay, doubling the lead to 2-0 with his second of the game. The Isles controlled the pace throughout, heading into the final frame up two goals and leading 30-19 in shots.

Determined not to repeat the night before, the Islanders locked things down defensively in the third. The penalty kill came up big early in the period, killing off a questionable hooking call against Antoine Provencher, who had just returned from winning gold with Team Canada Red at the U17 World Championships.

Charlottetown's structure held strong as Halifax pressed late, and Hickey continued his stellar play in goal. The Mooseheads broke the shutout with just under two minutes remaining with the net empty, when Will Bent capitalized on a misplay behind the net, but that's as close as they would get.

The Islanders held firm in the dying moments to secure the 2-1 win - a composed, resilient response after a frustrating loss less than 24 hours earlier. Hickey finished the night with 23 saves for his league-leading 11th win of the season, while Shields' two-goal performance led the way offensively.

Charlottetown improves to 2-1 against Halifax this season and remains atop the QMJHL standings as they look to build on the momentum heading into next week's slate of games at home.

Final Score: Charlottetown 2, Halifax 1

Shots: Charlottetown 40 - Halifax 24







