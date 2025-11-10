FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 8

Published on November 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 3 to 9.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Teddy MUTRYN | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-2G-4A, +7

Maxim MASSÉ | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-4G-3A, +5

Thomas DESRUISSEAUX | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-1G-6A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-3A, +5

Jack MARTIN | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-3A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Rudy GUIMOND | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, 0.50, .979% and 1 SO







