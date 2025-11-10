Teddy Mutryn Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest QMJHL player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors is Teddy Mutryn of the Moncton Wildcats.

In three games, the 18-year-old center from Norwell, Massachusetts scored twice and added four assists as the Wildcats went 2-1-0-0 on their first road trip through Quebec this season.

On Thursday night in Boisbriand, both Mutryn and the Wildcats took control early and never let up. Scoring the eventual game winner and adding a pair of helpers, the first-year forward was named second star of the game in a 6-1 Wildcats victory over the Armada. Mutryn also recorded a +3 rating on the evening while winning 13 of his 19 faceoffs.

The following night in Sherbrooke, the Cats, trailing 4-1, produced a third-period rally that fell just short. Despite the 4-3 loss, Mutryn recorded an assist and a +2 rating for the game.

The Wildcats returned to the win column on Sunday afternoon in Rimouski. This time, Mutryn scored and added an assist while also dishing out four hits in a 6-0 Moncton victory over the Océanic. The victory propelled the Cats, who are now 7-3-0-0 in their past 10 games, into fourth place in the Eastern Conference (9-5-2-0).

Mutryn, currently riding a four-game point streak, has registered 14 points in his first 12 QMJHL games. Acquired by the Wildcats during the most recent off-season, Mutryn was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

