Islanders to Celebrate Strength and Resilience of Lauchie McCabe at Friday's Hockey Fights Cancer Game

This Friday night, the Charlottetown Islanders will host a very special game at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown as we take on the Quebec Remparts at 7:00 p.m. - our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

This meaningful evening is dedicated to honouring those in our community who are currently battling cancer, as well as the survivors who continue to inspire us all. Anyone who is currently fighting cancer or has survived cancer is welcome to attend the game free of charge.

The Islanders are proud to honour Lauchlan (Lauchie) McCabe as this year's Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador.

Lauchie is the middle child of three, with an older brother, Beckett, and a younger sister, Lenlee. A talented goaltender, Lauchie grew up playing for the Pownal Red Devils and Eastern Express, also spending his spring seasons with the Andrews Riptide. He participated in Hockey PEI's High Performance Program (HPP) during his U14 and U15 years and was eagerly looking forward to his U16 HPP season - the year of the QMJHL Cup.

However, Lauchie's hockey journey was put on pause in June when he was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). He began treatment immediately, with a 2.5-year protocol, and has faced every challenge with incredible bravery and resilience - his mom says being a goaltender has really helped at times.

Now in remission, Lauchie continues to show strength and positivity, and he's looking forward to getting back on the ice as soon as he can.

"Hockey Fights Cancer Night is one of the most meaningful games of our season," said Islanders President Jason MacLean. "It's about more than hockey. It's about coming together as a community to show support for those who are fighting, to celebrate the survivors, and to honour the memories of loved ones we've lost. Lauchie's story reminds us all of the strength, courage, and resilience that this night represents, and we're incredibly proud to have him as our ambassador this year."

As part of Friday's game, the Islanders will wear special edition Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which are currently up for auction. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Hockey Fights Cancer. Fans can bid now at bit.ly/4hUtjAt.

Join us Friday night as we come together to celebrate strength, hope, and community - and to show support for Lauchie and everyone affected by cancer.

Game Details

Friday, November 14

Charlottetown Islanders vs. Quebec Remparts

Eastlink Centre Charlottetown

Puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Free admission for cancer fighters and survivors

Together, we fight.







