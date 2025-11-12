55 Prospects Listed, a Record for the QMJHL

Boucherville, QC - The NHL Central Scouting recently released its first list of prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, and it features 55 players from the QMJHL - a record since the Central Scouting began publishing its first list, in 2010.

The total of 55 also represents an increase of 17 players compared to last year, a jump of nearly 45%.

"Several of our general managers and head coaches have mentioned it since the start of the season: the overall level of play in the QMJHL is higher than it has been in recent years. And this total of 55 ranked prospects is proof of that," said Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

NHL Central Scouting gave an 'A' rating - indicating potential first-round selections - to defenseman Xavier Villeneuve of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and forward Egor Shilov of the Victoriaville Tigres.

Maddox Dagenais and Charlie Morrison of the Québec Remparts, Olivers Murnieks of the Saint John Sea Dogs and Lars Steiner of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies all received a 'B' rating, projecting them as potential second- or third-round picks. The same goes for goaltenders Jan Larys of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Jacoby Weiner of the Moncton Wildcats.

Depending on how their seasons unfold, these six players could eventually join Villeneuve and Shilov as potential first-round prospects.

In addition, Villeneuve, Shilov, Dagenais and Morrison will all take part in the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge on November 25 and 26 in Calgary and Lethbridge.

Last year, Caleb Desnoyers (4th overall, Utah), Justin Carbonneau (19th, St. Louis), and Bill Zonnon (22nd, Pittsburgh) were all selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

In total, of the 38 QMJHL players who appeared on Central Scouting's preliminary list, 19 were ultimately drafted - our highest total since 2021.

