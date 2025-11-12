Cats Host Volts for a Friday Night Kitchen Party

Published on November 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The #10 CHL-ranked Voltigeurs pop in for a Friday Night Kitchen Party, featuring J-F Moreau (lead guitar & vocals), Matt Hayes (fiddle) & Dean Comeau (bass). The musical trio will be performing in the Moose Light Ice Bar.

The Wildcats (9-5-2-0) are just back from a successful 3-game trip through Quebec. The Cats rattled off decisive victories over #8 CHL-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand and last year's QMJHL finalist Rimouski Oceanic. Three Wildcats were named to the QMJHL Team of the Week - FWD Teddy Mutryn (2G, 4A), DEF Tommy Bleyl (1G, 3A) and GOAL Rudy Guimond (2W, .979 SV%, 1SO). Mutyrn's performance also earned him QMJHL Player of the Week honours.

Alex Mercier leads the Wildcat attack with 22 points (8G, 14A) this season. Niko Tournas is the goal leader with 8, to go along with his 12 assists. Simon Binkley has upped his game this season with 19 points (9G, 10A) in 16 games, while achieving a team-leading +13 plus/minus, tied with Mutryn.

Twenty year-old goalie Rudy Guimond (2.56 GAA, .909 SV%) has 8 of the Cats' 9 wins this season and his 2 most recent performances suggest he's in top form.

Drummondville come into WildTown on an 8-game winning streak. The Volts have shot up the QMJHL standings (2nd West, 4th overall) and into the CHL's Top 10. American 20 year-old Jesse Allecia is their top scorer with 17 points (8G, 9A) in 18 games. The Volts' balanced scoring attack also features Maxime Lafond (4G, 13A), Renaud Poulin (10G, 6A), Dylan Dumont (9G, 14A) and Yoan Tassé 3G, 11A).

Dieppe's Xavier Cormier has 6 points while patrolling the Voltigeur blue line for 14 games. The 16 year-old former Moncton Hawk was drafted 4th Rd, 61st overall in 2025.

Drummondville rely on the tandem of Czech import Jan Larys (9-2, 2.62 GAA, .914 SV%) and Toronto-born Dayton Kitchener (3-4, 3.37 GAA, .883 SV%) in the crease.

The '30 Minute Powerplay' runs from 6pm until 6:30pm. Hot dogs, bottled water and cans of Moose Light & Alpine (355 mL) will be reduced in price.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $9,500 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is the grey heather Bardown 'Wildcats' logo 1/4 Zip. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a blue 30th Anniversary autographed #20 LOUNSBURY

Preston Lounsbury will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.