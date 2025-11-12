The Loudest Game of the Year Is Back - School Day Game Set for December 17th

Published on November 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce that our annual School Day Game is set for Wednesday, December 17th at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, as we host the Cape Breton Eagles for a special morning matchup. Presented by Subaru of Charlottetown.

"Subaru of Charlottetown is to once again team up with the Charlottetown Islanders for this year's School Day game. It's always inspiring to see students and community members come together to share in the excitement. We are delighted to play a part in creating moments of fun and connection for students across PEI." - Patsy Tremblett, General Manager, Subaru of Charlottetown

This year's event is shaping up to be HUGE - with over 2,000 students from 13 schools across Prince Edward Island joining us for an unforgettable day of hockey, school spirit, and community fun.

"The atmosphere was electric last season, plenty of fun. Getting the kids out of school for a day and put a performance on for them, me and the boys love a loud crowd and we will have some fun with it." - Nathan Leek, #24 Forward

Tickets for students and staff were offered at a special discounted rate of just $5, giving young fans a chance to experience the excitement of QMJHL hockey in person. Each participating school will also receive a special in-game welcome on the video board as part of the celebration.

" In my 3 years here on the Island, I think last season was one of the loudest games I've been a part of. It's pretty cool to see the amount of excitement from the kids, even in between whistles when they are throwing stuff on the jumbotron, they are really into it all game long. You can tell when that sugar hits, they get pretty loud and it's pretty great, so I'm excited for it." - Captain, Marcus Kearsey, #7 Defenseman

Season ticket holders are invited to attend the School Day Game as part of their regular ticket package. However, if they prefer not to attend the morning matchup, they may exchange their ticket for a flex ticket at the Eastlink Centre Box Office which can be redeemed for any remaining regular season home game.

"The School Day Game is one of the most rewarding events of our season," said Islanders President Jason MacLean. "It's an incredible opportunity to welcome students from across the Island, introduce them to our team and our players, and create memories that will stick with them for years. The energy in the building that morning is always something special."

The Islanders are thrilled to continue this annual tradition that brings the energy of local schools into the rink for a day filled with cheers, music, and hockey action.

Puck drop for the School Day Game is set for 11:00 a.m. - and with thousands of young fans in the stands, it promises to be one of the loudest and most exciting games of the season!







