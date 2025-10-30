Courchesne Shuts the Door, Baldwin Scores Twice as Sea Dogs Down Eagles

Published on October 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SYDNEY, N.S. - The Saint John Sea Dogs snapped a three-game skid Wednesday night with a shutout victory against the Eagles. Everett Baldwin, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, led the way with two goals and Rafael Courchesne posted a 26-save shutout in a 4-0 win.

Baldwin struck five minutes in, burying his own rebound on a feed from Matthew Krayer for his first QMJHL goal. At 14:10, Julien Wasmer set up Zach Morin with a great pass for a shorthanded tally to make it 2-0. Saint John led 2-0 after one but trailed 10-7 in shots.

With six minutes remaining in the second, Baldwin fired a wrist shot from the point, beating Félix Hamel on a pass from Elliot Dubé for his second of the night. The second period concluded with the Dogs up 3-0 and ahead 20-17 in shots.

The Sea Dogs sealed it 4-0 when Krayer deflected a hard pass from Patryk Zubek glove side. Final shots favoured Saint John 29-26.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 29 | CAP - 26

PP: SNB - 0/1 | CAP - 0/2

Faceoffs: SNB - 19 | CAP - 23

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Everett Baldwin - 2G

2nd: SNB - Zach Morin - 1G

3rd: CAP - Adam Klaus

NEXT GAME

Thursday, October 30 @ 7:00 p.m. - at Cape Breton Eagles

-

