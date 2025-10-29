Islanders Open Four-Game Quebec Swing in Victoriaville

Published on October 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road tonight to kick off a grueling four-game-in-five-days stretch through Quebec, beginning with a rematch against the Victoriaville Tigres at 8 p.m. at the Colisée Desjardins.

The Isles enter the trip sitting atop the QMJHL standings - and while the CHL ranks them sixth nationally, behind two teams below them in league standings. There's no question the boys will use that as motivation to keep proving the doubters wrong.

Charlottetown's last meeting with Victoriaville was a thriller, a 5-4 home victory powered by a massive four-goal second period. CJ Watroba earned first star honours with a goal and an assist, while Rowan Walsh buried the game-winner to seal it.

The Islanders will also get a boost to their lineup tonight, as forward Ross Campbell returns - adding another offensive weapon to an already high-powered attack.

Victoriaville, however, is no easy opponent. Rookie forward Egor Shilov has been electric to start his QMJHL career, posting 7 goals and 14 assists in just 12 games. His performance has earned him a spot in the upcoming CHL Top Prospects Game.

For the Islanders, Will Shields continues to be a force, tied for second in the league with 11 goals, while Nathan Leek isn't far behind with 10. Between the pipes, Donald Hickey remains the league leader in wins with nine, backstopping the Isles to their strong start.

After tonight's matchup, the road trip continues with stops in Sherbrooke (Thursday, 8 p.m.), Rouyn-Noranda (Saturday, 5 p.m.), and Val-d'Or (Sunday, 4 p.m.) - a demanding schedule that will test the team's depth and endurance.

It's a tough road ahead, but if the Islanders can carry their momentum from home ice into Quebec, they'll return still standing as the top team in the Q - and maybe, just maybe, finally earn the respect they deserve across the CHL.







