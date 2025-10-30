Eagles Blanked by Sea Dogs

Published on October 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Everett Baldwin's first two career goals helped pace the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win over the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 on Wednesday night.

- Rafaël Courchesne picked up the shutout victory for Saint John, stopping all 26 shots, although he was relieved for 92 seconds in the third period in which Justin Robinson played, but did not face any shots. Félix Hamel stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

- Jax Ginnish of Membertou, who was recalled by the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, remained with the Eagles and made his home ice debut.

The Eagles outshot the Sea Dogs 10-7 in the opening period but it was Saint John leaving the period with a 2-0 lead. Baldwin opened the scoring, converting a pass from the side boards in front of the net to score the opening goal. Then Saint John scored short handed in the only power play period for either side- Julien Wasmer fed Zachary Morin at the side of the net and he beat Hamel for the period's second goal.

The middle stanza belonged to Saint John, and they netted the lone goal as Baldwin scored his second of the night from above the circles. In the third period, chances were limited as both teams were held to just nine shots but the Sea Dogs produced a final strike, coming after a sequence of 6:07 without a whistle.The play finished when Patryk Zubek found Matthew Krayer with a nice pass from the sideboards.

The rematch between these two teams will take place tomorrow for the Halloween themed game at Centre 200.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Everett Baldwin (Saint John) 2 goals, +3

2. Zachary Morin (Saint John) short handed goal, +2

3. Adam Klaus (Cape Breton) 3 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Eliot Litalien (injury), Sam Berthiaume (World Under 17) Hugo Charron

Scratches For Saint John: Alexis Joseph (World Under 17), Natan Ethier, Vincent Croteau, Alexis Gauthier

Final Shots On Goal: 29-26 in favour of Saint John

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Saint John Power Play: 0/1







