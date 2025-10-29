Eagles Host Fullerton, Sea Dogs on Eagles Takeover Night at the Nest

Published on October 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A familiar face will make his return in the visiting lineup, and a local boy will play his first home QMJHL game in tonight's showdown between two teams separated by just one point in the standings. After a five game stretch on the road, the Cape Breton Eagles have returned home to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Eagles may very well be coming off one of their best efforts of the season in Charlottetown. While this evening's contest is a battle of teams on three game losing streaks, the Eagles earned a point against the league leading Islanders in a shootout, a virtual coin flip that saw each team put 31 shots on goal. Romain Litalien's goal sent the game to the shootout- his second goal in as many games this past weekend.

Making his Eagle debut on Sunday, and making his home ice debut tonight is Membertou's Jax Ginnish. The 16 year old defenseman was drafted in the sixth round by the Eagles and has produced more than a point per game playing his U18 hockey with the Halifax Macs.

Among those appearing on the other side of the ice this evening is Angelo Fullerton, who spent three seasons with the Eagles beginning in 2022-23. It's his first official game at Centre 200 since the famous "Midnight Marathon", in which he was the overtime hero in the second longest game in QMJHL history against Baie-Comeau.

Other names to watch on the Sea Dogs include Tampa Bay draft pick Everett Baldwin on defense, and Latvian forward Olivers Murnieks, who was one of six QMJHlers to earn a "B" ranking in the NHL draft from NHL Central Scouting. (The B rating indicates a player with potential to be picked in the second or third round of the NHL draft.) Another import on the Dogs is Max Vilen, a 19 year old Swedish blueliner who arrived in Saint John following their opening weekend set with the Eagles.

Prior to tonight's game, the Eagles will hold their annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Tonight's game is also Eagles Takeover Night at Centre 200, featuring live entertainment in the concourse from the band Alter Ego. The Eagles are also putting on a drive in partnership with Loaves & Fishes Sydney. Each donation earns fans a chance at a number of prizes: dinner for two at Flavour, a signed Cape Breton Eagles jersey, a season flex pass,and a car detail package.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/FKCPZ

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32028/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

8th Eastern Conference, 5-6-1-0. (Away: 2-3-1-0) RECORD 7th Eastern Conference, 4-5-1-3 (Home: 1-2-1-2)

0-3-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-1

42GF/50GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 32GF/42GA

1-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-1-0-0

Saturday, Saint John 1 @ Newfoundland 5 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 2 @ Charlottetown 3 (SO)

Olivier Groulx (12 points in 12 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (11 points in 13 games)

T13th, 16.3% POWER PLAY 17th, 11.4%

10th, 77.5% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 86.4%

N/A iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Samuel Boyer, Hugo Charron, Félix Hamel, Tomas Lavoie, Eliot Litalien, Will Murphy







