Maxi "Win Your Backyard Rink" Contest Is Back

Published on November 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







BOUCHERVILLE - The QMJHL is proud to partner with its official grocer partner, Maxi, for the fifth edition of the "Win your backyard rink" contest.

"We are delighted with the return of the "Win your backyard rink" contest with the support of our long-standing partner, Maxi. Our fans are really excited about this contest. Every year, more than a thousand families across the province get a chance to win an outdoor rink by submitting great videos and testimonials. As an added bonus, it's a unique opportunity to welcome their favourite players to their home during the winter season and skate alongside them. I can't wait to meet the winning family this year," shared QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Jahnke.

The contest runs from November 7 to November 24, 2025. To enter the contest, participants (18 years of age and older) are invited to send a short video of their backyard with the reasons why they are die-hard junior hockey fans and why they deserve to win an outdoor rink by filling out the following form: http://bit.ly/3LbIGIK

"At Maxi, we are always looking to give more to our customers, it's in our DNA! That's why we're really happy to partner with the QMJHL once again to offer such a great gift to families who love hockey. Frankly, giving an ice rink is not just a gift, it's offering unforgettable moments with the family, and that's priceless! We are already looking forward to sharing this joy with families through the "Win your backyard rink" contest, and we can't wait to meet them!" says Patrick Blanchette, Vice-President, Maxi.

Visit www.lhjmq.qc.ca for contest rules.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.