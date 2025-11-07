Eagles Kick off Road Trip with First Ever Visit to Regiment

Published on November 7, 2025

2025 marks the return of major junior hockey to Newfoundland, and tonight marks the first time the Cape Breton Eagles will play in St. John's since March 1st 2008. This evening is the first ever meeting between the Eagles and the Newfoundland Regiment, the relocated Acadie-Bathurst Titan. To this point of the season, the Regiment are the only division rival the Eagles have yet to play.

During that 2008 meeting, the Eagles topped the St. John's Fog Devils by a score of 4-3. Dean Ouellet scored the lone goal in the shootout, while current Eagles president Joey Haddad was denied in the shootout by future NHLer goaltender Jake Allen. Another future NHLer- and future Screaming Eagle- Luke Adam- was named one of the three stars along with Ouellet & Allen. The Eagles backup goaltender that season, import Marek Benda, is now the goaltending coach for the Regiment.

The Fog Devils were unable to score in the shootout that night, but offense is not a problem for the current Regiment with a league second best 65 goals. Helping lead the way are the QMJHL's two top scorers- overage captain Justin Larose (29 points) and first year 19 year old Czech import Marek Danicek (27 points). In addition to those stars up front, the Regiment roster boasts four NHL drafted players- forward Dawson Sharkey (Dallas), defenseman Noah Laberge (Buffalo) & Will Reynolds (Seattle), and goaltender Mikus Vecvanags (Montreal).

The Eagles NHL draftees both reside on the team's blueline, and both captain Tomas Lavoie (Utah) & Will Murphy (Detroit) have made the trip to Newfoundland after missing time due to injury. While it's unlikely Murphy will play this weekend, Lavoie is expected to return. There will also be a new face on the backend as the Eagles have added 18 year old Braeden Van Gelder to the team. This season Van Gelder has ten points in 16 games with the Caledon Admirals in the OJHL.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, NL

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166782

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32054/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

9th Eastern Conference, 4-7-1-3 (Away: 3-3-0-1) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 9-6-1-0 (Home: 7-4-1-0)

0-4-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-1-0

36GF/52GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 65GF/60GA

Thursday, October 30th, Saint John 4 @ Cape Breton 6 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Shawinigan 6 Newfoundland 5 (OT)

Lewis Gendron (11 points in 15 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Larose (29 points in 16 games)

18th, 10.6% POWER PLAY 3rd, 30.7%

3rd, 85.7% PENALTY KILL T16th, 71.2%

Tomas Lavoie, Will Murphy, Eliot Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Louis-François Bélanger, Tyson Goguen, Tyler Wood







