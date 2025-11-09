Eagles Sweep Two Game Set with Regiment

Published on November 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- For the second consecutive night, the Cape Breton Eagles outscored the Newfoundland Regiment to sweep the two game series in St. John's. Reece Peitzsche scored once and added an assist, while Maxime Sauthier and Noah Jettelson also scored for the Eagles.

- Connor Towle starred in the win for the Eagles, stopping 45 of 46 shots. Antoine Proulx allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss.

- Will Murphy returned to the Eagles lineup, seeing his first action since October 3rd. Tomas Lavoie did not play, missing the game due to injury after returning from a long absence the prior night.

After a fast start to Friday night's game, the pace was a bit slower to start, even with a prolonged sequence of four on four after the halfway mark. The game did find its first goal in the opening frame though, as Sauthier banged in a rebound from the side of the net to make it 1-0.

Liam Arsenault converted his own rebound early in the second period, knotting the score at 1. But the game was only tied for 79 seconds before Peitzsche ripped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle to give the Eagles the lead again. Despite Newfoundland outshooting the Eagles 22-7 in the second period, the Eagles added to the lead thanks to a power play blast from Jettelson.

Newfoundland had two power plays in the first eight minutes of the third period, but couldn't find the back of the net. In the final two minutes, Regiment coach Gordie Dwyer lifted Proulx for an extra attacker, but couldn't get any closer and the Eagles skated away with the victory.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday, November 12th, in Gatineau against the Olympiques. Puck drop is 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166797 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 45 saves on 46 shots

2. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Maxime Sauthier (Cape Breton) 1 goal, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Tomas Lavoie (injury), Sam Berthiaume (World Under 17s), Hugo Charron

Scratches For Newfoundland: Quinn Norman ((World Under 17s), Benjamin Veitch (World Under 17s), Matys St-Gelais (suspension), Tyler Wood (injury), Chase Anderson, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards, Benjamin Girard

Final Shots On Goal: 46-26 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Newfoundland Power Play: 0/6







