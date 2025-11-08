Regiment Fall 3-1 to Eagles

Published on November 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped a 3-1 decision against the Cape Breton Eagles Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Noah Laberge opened the scoring just 74 seconds into the game to give Newfoundland an early 1-0 lead which they held onto thru the opening 20 minutes of play.

Cape Breton tied things at 1-1 midway through the middle frame before grabbing a second late in the period to give them a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Lucas Romeo scored his second of the night eight minutes into the third period for the Eagles as they held on for a 3-1 road victory over the Regiment.

These two square off once again tomorrow night at 7pm. Tickets for that game and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

