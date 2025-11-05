Newfoundland Regiment and PAL Airlines Launch Regiment Academy

Published on November 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment and PAL Airlines are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at growing the game of hockey and inspiring young athletes across the province. Together, we are launching the Regiment Academy Powered by PAL Airlines, a grassroots initiative that will deliver free hockey skills sessions to minor hockey associations throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

The inaugural sessions will take place November 11, 12, and 13 in collaboration with the Labrador West, Churchill Falls, and Lake Melville Minor Hockey Associations. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Each camp will be free of charge for participants and will feature on-ice instruction led by members of the Newfoundland Regiment staff, with select appearances from QMJHL alumni, current Regiment players and staff members, and other notable guests. These sessions are designed to provide young players with elite-level skill development while fostering a love for the game.

Quotes

"The Newfoundland Regiment is Newfoundland and Labrador's team. Our mission is to bring the excitement and spirit of the Regiment to every corner of the province. Hockey has always been a unifying force here, and through this academy, we're proud to share our brand and values with the next generation of players and fans."

Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club.

"Minor hockey plays such an important role in the lives of kids across Newfoundland and Labrador-it teaches teamwork, resilience, and community pride. At PAL Airlines, we're proud to partner with the Regiment to make these sessions accessible to everyone, free of charge. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting youth and connecting communities across the province."

Calvin Ash, President, PAL Airlines

About the Regiment Academy Powered by PAL Airlines

The Regiment Academy is a province-wide program designed to provide skill development opportunities for young hockey players while promoting the values of teamwork, perseverance, and community. Camps will be hosted in partnership with local minor hockey associations and led by experienced coaches and special guests.

For more information and updates on upcoming sessions, visit chl.ca/lhjmq-regiment/academy or follow PAL Airlines and Newfoundland Regiment on social media.







