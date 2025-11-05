QMJHL Prospect of the Week: Oleg Kulebiakin

Published on November 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 7 was Halifax Mooseheads winger Oleg Kulebiakin.

The Saint Petersburg, Russia native really impressed during three road games, scoring four goals and adding three assists. Kulebiakin earned three of those points (1G-2A) on the power play.

On Wednesday night, the rookie delivered a stellar performance as the Mooseheads visited the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In his team's 7-5 victory, Kulebiakin scored the first two goals of the game and added an assist on the eventual game-winning tally.

On Friday night, the Mooseheads were defeated 5-4 in overtime to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Despite the loss, Kulebiakin once again stepped up for his team with a goal and an assist to his name. Back in action the following day, the Halifax club was defeated 6-4 by the Val-d'Or Foreurs, but Kulebiakin still managed to come through with a goal and an assist, on top of leading both teams with eight shots on net.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Kulebiakin is proving the Mooseheads right for selecting him ninth overall in the most recent CHL Import Draft, as he leads the team with 12 goals and 19 points in 16 games.







