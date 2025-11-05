Sea Dogs Announce Expanded Broadcast Coverage

Published on November 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have expanded their broadcast coverage with the addition of Luke Mutch for select road games, the team announced Wednesday.

Mutch will call 11 Sea Dogs road games this season on the Sea Dogs Audio Network and FloHockey, beginning Thursday night against the Rimouski Oceanic. Bruce Smith will continue to handle play-by-play duties for all Sea Dogs home games with Joe Smith on colour commentary.

Mutch began his broadcasting career in 2021 with the Charlottetown Knights Major U18 team. He later became the play-by-play voice of the Summerside Western Capitals in 2023 and joined the Charlottetown Islanders' broadcast crew in 2024, splitting time calling games with George Matthews and Cory Arsenault.

"To have the opportunity to work with an organization like the Sea Dogs is an honour and a privilege," Mutch said. "I'm excited and can't wait to get started and call some Sea Dogs hockey starting this week."

Mutch has also worked national events, including the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island and the 2025 Canada Summer Games in Newfoundland and Labrador. He continues to bring his passion and energy to broadcasts with both the Western Capitals and Islanders and looks forward to bringing it to the Sea Dogs as well.

Catch the following 11 road games and every Sea Dogs home game live on the Sea Dogs Audio Network. All games are also available on FloHockey with a subscription.

Thursday, Nov. 6 - at Rimouski

Friday, Nov. 7 - at Drummondville

Sunday, Nov. 9 - at Victoriaville

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - at Baie-Comeau

Saturday, Dec. 13 - at Quebec

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - at Rouyn-Noranda

Thursday, Jan. 15 - at Val-d'Or

Saturday, Jan. 17 - at Blainville-Boisbriand

Thursday, Feb. 19 - at Shawinigan

Friday, Feb. 20 - at Sherbrooke

Sunday, Feb. 22 - at Gatineau

