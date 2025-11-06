QMJHL Awarded More Than $1.5 Million in Scholarships

Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is proud to announce that a total of $1,500,625 has been awarded in scholarships to 268 former players during the 2024-2025 academic year.

This financial commitment reaffirms the QMJHL's promise to support the academic success and transition to professional life of its student-athletes.

Of the 268 scholarship recipients:

5 continue their studies in a college

6 are enrolled in a CEGEP

7 are in professionnal studies (DEP / trade school)

250 are studying at university

"Our league prides itself on providing an environment where young people can not only develop as athletes, but also build a strong future off the ice, said Mario Cecchini, Commissioner of the QMJHL. These investments demonstrate the importance we place on the education and well-being of our players."

"We are proud to support these young men in the pursuit of their studies and to see their efforts rewarded with concrete achievements, said Valérie Monette, Director of the Scholastic program. Our former players are extremely grateful for the support provided. Many, years later, share with us how this program was a turning point in their career and professional success."

Kaylen Gauthier, former defenseman for the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Sherbrooke Phoenix, is one of 268 QMJHL scholarship recipients. He currently plays for the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes and is in his third year of business administration. He then plans to do a master's degree.

"I loved my years in the QMJHL, which were definitely among the best of my career, if not the best, said Gauthier. Being able to benefit from QMJHL scholarships takes some of the stress off me and allows me to fully focus on my studies. As players, we are privileged to have such support after our time in junior."

