Islanders Storm Back to Stun Shawinigan in 3rd Period Comeback

Published on October 1, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







It was a night to remember in Shawinigan, as the Charlottetown Islanders erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and completed one of their most dramatic comebacks in recent memory. Our Captain, Marcus Kearsey, played the hero, recording a hat trick capped off by the overtime winner to lift the Isles to a 4-3 victory over the Cataractes.

The game didn't start in the Islanders' favour. A first-period turnover led to an early Shawinigan strike, and by the midway point of the second, questionable penalties piled up, putting the Isles on their heels.

A 5-on-3 powerplay goal extended the Cataractes' lead to 2-0, and when Jordan Forget added another just minutes into the third, the Islanders found themselves staring down a daunting 3-0 hole.

But true to form, the Islanders' captain sparked the rally. With just under 13 minutes remaining, Kearsey unleashed a rocket on the powerplay to break the shutout and ignite the bench. Only minutes later, Will Shields buried his fourth of the season to make it 3-2, and suddenly the Isles had life.

The relentless push continued. With time winding down and the Islanders buzzing in the offensive zone, Kearsey blasted another from the blue line to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining, sending the contest to overtime in dramatic fashion.

From there, it was only fitting who would finish the job. In overtime, Kearsey struck again, securing both his first career QMJHL hat trick and one of the most remarkable wins of the season already for the Islanders.

The Isles outshot Shawinigan 21-10 in the third period alone, finishing with a 33-26 edge overall. Goaltender Vincent Gladu, making just his second start of the year, held steady when it mattered most to earn his first win of the season.

With the 4-3 victory, the Islanders continue their Quebec road trip riding a wave of momentum, thanks to their captain's unforgettable heroics. Gatineau is up next tomorrow night, you can watch on FloHockey.TV or listen on Max 93.1 FM.







