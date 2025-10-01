Swedish Defenceman Max Vilén Signs with Sea Dogs

Published on October 1, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2025 CHL Import Draft pick Max Vilén to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement, the team announced Thursday.

"After a long process, we are excited to welcome Max to Saint John and the Sea Dogs. A special thank you goes to Max's agent, Randy Edmonds, for helping facilitate this transfer," Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard said. "Max is a big, dependable, two-way defenceman who brings professional and international experience to our program. We feel this will help solidify our top six, particularly on the left side."

Listed at six foot three and 205 pounds, Vilén was selected 128th overall by the Sea Dogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 19-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Malmö Redhawks, recording 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 52 games at the under-20 level along with five points (one goal, four assists) in four games at the under-18 level. He also suited up for four games with Malmö's men's team in the SHL, Sweden's top professional league.

"I'm very excited to get started with the team and look forward to creating something special this season," Vilén said.

Vilén is expected to join the team in the very near future and will wear #23.

-

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

Swedish Defenceman Max Vilén Signs with Sea Dogs - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.