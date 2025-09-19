Home Opener Tonight - Get Your Tickets Now

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Come see the next wave of Sea Dogs hockey with a roster packed with returning stars and fresh talent, including the CHL debuts of 2025 first overall pick Alexis Joseph and World Juniors standout Olivers Murnieks. Hometown favourite Angelo Fullerton also makes his Sea Dogs debut tonight.

Thousands of rally towels will be handed out at the door tonight, courtesy of Irving Oil. All weekend long, fans can stop by the TD Community Zone, where TD will be giving away limited edition Sea Dogs scarves and other gifts to celebrate Opening Weekend.

Before the game, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., head to The Boardwalk for a free Season Kickoff presented by TD. Enjoy complimentary hot dogs, live music, family entertainment, and Happy Hour specials at all Boardwalk restaurants.

Let's pack TD Station and kick off the season in style. Go Dogs Go!

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







