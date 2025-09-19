Eagles Announce Leadership Group for 2025-26

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have announced their leaders for the upcoming QMJHL season.

Announced earlier this month, Captain for the Eagles this year is defenseman Tomas Lavoie ('06). In 2022, Lavoie was the Eagles first overall selection in the QMJHL Draft. With 184 games played with the Eagles, he has 95 career points, putting him 8th all-time in Eagles defenseman points. He was selected 89th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the then Utah Mammoth.

Wearing an 'A' on his jersey this season is forward Lewis Gendron ('05). Gendron was traded to the Eagles at the 2025 Christmas trade period from the Sherbrooke Phoenix. With 131 games played in the QMJHL, Gendron has 87 points. In his 31 games with the Eagles, he has 17 points. He will be wearing the 'A' on his jersey for every game.

Next Alternate Captain is Lucas Romeo ('05). Romeo was dealt to Cape Breton in January of 2024 from the Charlottetown Islanders. Romeo has 177 games played in the league, with 85 of those games with the Eagles, he has a total of 87 points in his career in the QMJHL. He will be wearing the 'A' for all road games this season.

Brothers Romain and Eliot Litalien have also been named Alternate Captains for the 2025-26 season. Romain ('08) was selected 4th overall by the Cape Breton Eagles in the 2024 QMJHL Draft. He scored 21 points his rookie season, last season, playing 54 games. He will be wearing the 'A' for every road game.

Eliot Litalien ('06) was acquired by the Eagles in the summer of 2025 from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in a trade that also let the Eagles receive goaltender Felix Hamel and defenseman Samuel Kupec. With 97 games played in his QMJHL career, Eliot has a total of 37 points. He was the 8th overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft. Eliot will wear an 'A' for the home games.

Will Murphy ('07) has been named an alternate captain as well. The Summerside native was selected 41st overall in the 2023 QMJHL Draft by the Cape Breton Eagles. Murphy has 56 games played with the team scoring 4 points. In the 2025 NHL Draft, Will was selected 172nd overall by the Detroit Red Wings. Murphy has been selected to wear his 'A' on his jersey for every home game this year.

The Eagles start their season tonight at TD Station to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs, in a back-to-back matchup.







