Regiment Open Account with Epic 7-5 Win over Wildcats

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment opened their regular season account in exhilarating fashion on Thursday night as they took down the defending champion Moncton Wildcats 7-5 in front of a capacity crowd of 6,184 at Mary Brown's Centre.

After falling behind 1-0 in the opening minute, the Regiment got a quick response as they rattled off three goals in a 2:34 span midway through the first period. Tyson Goguen took the honours of scoring the first goal in team history before Biagio Jr. Daniele and Marek Danicek quickly got in on the action to give Newfoundland a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The goals continued to flood in during the 2nd as Goguen grabbed his second of the night 33 seconds into the middle frame to make it 4-1. After a response from Moncton, Maddex Marmulak scored his first of the year to restore the Regiment's three goal lead but the Wildcats wouldn't roll over as they added a pair before the second intermission to make it a one goal game heading into the third.

After Alex Mercier's second of the game had Moncton level at 5-5 with eight minutes to play, Louis-François Bélanger was the hero for the home crowd as his powerplay marker with 5:26 left on the clock stood as the game winning goal. Captain Justin Larose buried a late empty netter to provide some insurance in a thrilling 7-5 win for Newfoundland.

Goguen (2G, 2A) and Danicek (1G, 3A) led the way offensively as the pair combined for eight points while goaltender Mikus Vecvanags made 18 saves to help secure the victory at the other end.

Newfoundland once again host Moncton on Friday night in search of a series sweep to start their inaugural season.

Following this weekend, the Regiment stay put on the rock for their next six games as the Charlottetown Islanders, Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbiand Armada each come to town for a two game set. Tickets for those series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.