Get Your Tickets Now - Season Opener in 48 Hours

Published on September 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Come watch the next wave of Sea Dogs hockey with a roster loaded with returning and new talent, including the CHL debuts of 2025 first overall pick Alexis Joseph and World Juniors standout Olivers Murnieks. Hometown favourite Angelo Fullerton will make his Sea Dogs debut.

Thousands of rally towels will be handed out at the door Friday night, courtesy of Irving Oil. Throughout the weekend, fans can also stop by the TD Community Zone, where TD will be giving away limited edition Sea Dogs scarves and other gifts to celebrate Opening Weekend.

Plus, before the game on Friday (4:30-6:00 p.m.), enjoy a complimentary Season Kickoff presented by TD on The Boardwalk with free hot dogs, family entertainment, live music, and Happy Hour at all Boardwalk restaurants.

Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







