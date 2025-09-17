Wildcats Announce Promotions and Extensions of Coaching Staff

The Moncton Wildcats are pleased to announce several contract extensions and promotions within the team's coaching staff ahead of the opening of the 2025-2026 season.

"We are unbelievably fortunate to work alongside the people we do in Moncton. Our coaching staff is the core of our organization and to continue to have the opportunity to work with these coaches is extremely exciting both personally and for the organization," said General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall.

Kelsey Tessier has been promoted to Director of Player Development. In Kelsey's new role, he will be with the team in a full-time capacity for games and practices while also overseeing the development of Wildcat prospects. Kelsey joined the Wildcats as a Skills Coach in 2023.

"Hockey has given me so much over the years, and now I'm grateful for the chance to give back to the game and have the opportunity to do it with the Wildcats, an organization that helped develop and shape me over the course of my junior career. My goal is to help young players develop their skills, grow their confidence, and reach their full potential-both on and off the ice," said Tessier.

The team also announced the signing of Assistant Coaches, Antoine Samuel and Doug Doull, to multi-year contract extensions.

Samuel joined the Wildcats in 2021 as a Video and Goaltending Coach and has become an integral part of the organization's coaching and hockey operations staff, while also having the opportunity to represent Canada most recently at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and multiple World U17 tournaments.

"I am very excited to be back with the team. We're building something special in Moncton and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," stated Samuel.

Doull joined the Wildcats as an Assistant Coach in 2024 and made an instant impact in the organization focusing on working with the team's forwards and power play which were instrumental in the organization's recent capturing of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

"I am grateful and excited to continue with such a great organization. It's been a privilege to work with high character people like Mr. Irving, Taylor, Gardiner, and the entire staff. Being able to contribute to the elite development standard here is an honour," commented Doull.

"It is very exciting to have the opportunity to work with our Wildcats staff again for the upcoming season! Our goal is to continually improve our group as the year progresses; the passionate and united efforts of our staff will ultimately complement the players and that process," said Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall on the recent extensions and promotions to the team's coaching staff.

The Wildcats begin the regular season with four road games starting in Newfoundland and Labrador when they take on the Regiment on Thursday, September 18. The team's home opener will be on Saturday, October 4, at 7 p.m. as they take on the Saint John Sea Dogs.

