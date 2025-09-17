Regiment Name Inaugural Season Leadership Group

Published on September 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Newfoundland Regiment hockey club is proud to announce the leadership group for their inaugural 2025-26 QMJHL season.

Justin Larose will be the first captain in team history with Emile Perron, Noah Laberge and Dawson Sharkey serving as assistant captains. Larose, a 20 year old St-Lazare, Quebec native, wears the C after joining the team in a trade this offseason. A fifth year forward with prior experience with the Victoriaville Tigres and Drummondville Voltigeurs, Larose is honoured to lead this Newfoundland group into an exciting new era.

"I'm really excited, we have a special group full of talented hockey players." said Larose. "We will show you guys starting tomorrow."

Larose and the rest of the Regiment take the ice for their first regular season game on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre when they take on the defending champion Moncton Wildcats. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Larose and the rest of the Regiment take the ice for their first regular season game on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre when they take on the defending champion Moncton Wildcats. Doors open at 5:30pm.







