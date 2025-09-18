Benoit, Bolduc, Crawford, Julien and Lebeau Inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame

Brossard, QC - Mathieu Benoit, Raymond Bolduc, Corey Crawford, Claude Julien and Patrick Lebeau were inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame, presented by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, during a ceremony held tonight at the Manuvie Theatre in Brossard.

Here is a brief summary of their illustrious careers:

Mathieu Benoit

Benoit was one of the great scorers in QMJHL history with 216 goals and 418 points in 305 games. A champion with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 1999, he was named playoff MVP with 41 points. He remains the only player, along with Mike Bossy and Normand Aubin, to have three seasons of 50 goals in 50 games or less. He also had an eight-goal game in 1999. He then shone in the North American Hockey League, where he was the all-time leading scorer when he retired in 2014.

Raymond Bolduc

A respected builder, Bolduc worked for more than 40 years in the QMJHL, first as a scout, then as general manager of the Beauport Harfangs and the Quebec Remparts, leading his teams to several championships and records. He also was at the helm of the Quebec Citadelles of the American Hockey League. He then held various roles in the QMJHL, including Director of Hockey Operations and Disciplinary Prefect. He retired in 2024 after a career marked by his rigor and passion.

Corey Crawford

Trained by the Moncton Wildcats, Crawford posted an impressive .913 save percentage in 193 QMJHL games before becoming the Blackhawks' No. 1 goalie for 10 seasons. With Chicago, he played 488 games, won the Stanley Cup twice (2013 and 2015) and earned two William Jennings Trophies. His statistics (2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage) place him among the best goaltenders in NHL history.

Claude Julien

Julien quickly made his mark as a coach with the Hull Olympiques, where he won the President Cup and the Memorial Cup in 1997. He became head coach of the Montreal Canadiens in 2003 and had a brilliant three-decade career in the NHL, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Jack Adams Trophy in 2009 with the Boston Bruins. In 1274 games, his teams totaled 667 wins. He is still active as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.

Patrick Lebeau

An offensive magician, Lebeau had 500 points in the QMJHL, including 174 in 1989-90, winning the scoring championship. He had 21 point-per-game seasons in his career, which continued professionally in North America and Europe. A silver medallist at the 1992 Olympic Games, he was a dominant player in Germany, Switzerland and Austria until 2010.

The QMJHL would like to congratulate the five 2025 inductees of the Hall of Fame, presented by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.







