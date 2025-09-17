Eagles Adding to Scouting Staff

Published on September 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are pleased to announce the addition of a new scout to the club's staff for the upcoming 2025-26 QMJHL season.

The club has hired John Rose who will help oversee regions of the United States.

Rose, previously spent the last three years as a scout for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL. He gained NCAA D1 collegiate hockey experience while working as an assistant at the University of Alaska, Mercyhurst College & Dartmouth College.

"John brings extensive experience from the U.S., having worked within both the NCAA and the USHL. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Cape Breton Eagles organization and look forward to the knowledge and expertise he will contribute," said Couturier.

The Eagles kick off the Regular Season on Friday against the Saint John Sea Dogs in a 2-game road trip.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.