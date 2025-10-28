Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation Announces Appointment of Board of Directors

Published on October 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

St. John's, NL - The Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey organization, is proud to announce the appointment of its Board of Directors. This esteemed group of community leaders will guide the Foundation's mission to foster community engagement, support youth development, and promote health and wellness through hockey and related initiatives across Newfoundland and Labrador.

These newly appointed directors bring a wealth of experience from diverse sectors, including business, government, sports, education, and community service:

Juleah Lunden

Shaun Keefe

Doug Redmond

Laura Sharpe

Devon Sharpe

Jesse Sutton

"This talented board represents the spirit of collaboration and dedication that defines our province," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment. "Their leadership will be instrumental in expanding our programs, such as the province-wide 50/50 initiative and partnerships with local organizations to make a meaningful impact on the lives of youth and families."

"Additionally, the Foundation will start to accept requests for funding from local charities and non-profits. Details can be found at nlregiment.com."

The Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation was established to support charitable causes tied to the Newfoundland Regiment, the province's Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) team. Through fundraising, community events, and partnerships, the Foundation aims to inspire the next generation while honouring the legacy of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

For more information about the Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation, visit nlregiment.com or follow the Newfoundland Regiment on social media.







