FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 6

Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 20 to 26.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Florent HOULE | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-4G-2A, +2

Raoul BOILARD | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-3G-3A, +5

Félix LACERTE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-4G-0A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Will REYNOLDS | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-0G-3A, +4

Noah McKINNON | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-0G-3A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Lucas BECKMAN | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2-0-0-0, 0.968%, 1.00, 1 SO







