Lucas Beckman Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is Baie-Comeau Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman. In two games, the 18-year-old from Montreal went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, .968% save percentage and one shutout as the Drakkar won their first two games of the season.

On Friday night, the Drakkar roared out to a 3-0 lead and the veteran Beckman held the fort the rest of the way, making 24 saves in a 5-2 Baie-Comeau triumph over the Rimouski Oceanic. The victory was the first of the year for both the Drakkar and Beckman, who stopped all six third period shots fired his way to preserve the win.

On Saturday afternoon, the Drakkar put together its first winning streak of the year thanks in large part to the club's number one netminder. This time, Beckman steered aside all 37 shots fired on net as the Drakkar earned a 3-0 win over the Oceanic to sweep the weekend series. Beckman would be named the game's first star in posting his eighth career QMJHL regular season shutout.

Despite the slow start in Baie-Comeau, Beckman has done his best to keep his club in most games as evidenced by his 2.54 GAA and .917% save percentage. He has allowed three goals or less on eight occasions already this campaign. Beckman was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







