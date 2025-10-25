Regiment Double Sea Dogs 6-3

Published on October 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment got the better of the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre as they skated away to a 6-3 victory.

Justin Larose opened the scoring five minutes into the contest as he banked one home from a tight angle to give the hosts a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Liam Arsenault made it 2-0 Newfoundland five minutes into the middle frame before Max Vilen replied for Saint John moments after to get the visitors back within one going into the third.

Dominic Pilote restored the Regiment's two goal lead with 12:39 left in regulation before the Sea Dogs swiftly replied through Dylan Rozzi bringing it to 3-2 Newfoundland.

Dawson Sharkey and Maddex Marmulak scored 20 seconds apart to give the Regiment some breathing room before Alexis Joseph and Max Dinneen traded last minute tallies to bring the final scoreline to 6-3 in favour of Newfoundland. Antoine Proulx made 29 saves in goal for the Regiment to secure the win.

The Regiment go again with the Sea Dogs tomorrow night right back here in St. John's. After the Saint John Series, Newfoundland stay put for their next four games on home ice. Tickets for those games and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

