Newfoundland Complete Epic Comeback in 6-5 OT Win over Charlottetown

Published on October 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment erased a three goal third period deficit en route to their first road victory of the season as they took down the Charlottetown Islanders 6-5 in overtime on Monday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre.

After a 3-0 defeat the day before to the Islanders, the Regiment found themselves in the same hole early on in the rematch as Will Shields scored two minutes into the second period to give the hosts a commanding lead.

Local kid Liam Arsenault would give Newfoundland a lifeline with their first goal of the series to cut it to 3-1 before Shields' second of the game restored the Charlottetown three goal lead.

Marek Danicek popped a powerplay goal home for the Regiment in the dying seconds of the second to get the visitors back within two heading into the final frame.

It was Danicek picking up where left off midway thru the third with another powerplay goal to get Newfoundland within one. After Shields appeared to spoil the party with his hat-trick goal to make it 5-3 Islanders, Danicek followed suit with a third of his own before providing the primary assist for Dawson Sharkey to tie the game in dramatic fashion with just 4:08 left in regulation.

Newfoundland (5-5-0-0) would not settle for the single point on the road however as captain Justin Larose completed the comeback in overtime to seal a crucial 6-5 win over Charlottetown (8-1-1-1).

The Regiment stay on the road for their next two games as they cross back over the Confederation bridge to visit the Halifax Mooseheads this coming weekend. Following the quick trip, the team returns to Newfoundland on October 24th and 25th to host the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

