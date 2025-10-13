Game Preview - Today at 3:00 p.m. vs Huskies

The Saint John Sea Dogs are back on TD Station ice for a Thanksgiving showdown with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies this afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

After splitting a two-game set with the Cape Breton Eagles to start their current road trip through the Maritimes, the Huskies enter today's game having won three of their last four games. 20-year-old forward Thomas Verdon leads the charge for Rouyn-Noranda with 17 points in nine games this season.

The Sea Dogs will be looking to bounce back this afternoon following two-straight one-goal losses. Captain Olivier Groulx registered two assists to extend his point streak to five games in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic and now has 11 points in eight games this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

First-year forward Alex Donovan has been heating up in recent weeks. The 18-year-old has three goals and two assists for five points in four games during the month October, including a pair of multi-point efforts.

SCORING LEADERS

GOALS: SNB - Zach Morin (5) | ROU - Thomas Verdon (6)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (9) | ROU - Thomas Verdon (11)

POINTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (11) | ROU - Thomas Verdon (17)

