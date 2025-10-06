Sea Dogs Earn Third Straight Win with 6-5 Victory over Saguenéens

Published on October 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs exploded in the second period with three goals in a three-minute span and held off a late push from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to secure a third-straight win 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at TD Station.

Cameron Chartrand, Angelo Fullerton, Olivers Murnieks, Zach Morin, Olivier Groulx, and Alex Donovan scored for the Sea Dogs.

Maxim Massé scored twice for the Saguenéens while Maxim Schäfer, Anton Linde, and Emmanuel Vermette each had one.

GAME SUMMARY

The Saguenéens struck first at 1:14 when Maxim Schäfer buried a rebound past Justin Robinson. At 11:01, Cameron Chartrand tied it with a blocker-side snipe on a feed from Julien Wasmer.

With 31 seconds left in the frame, during 4-on-4 play, Alexis Joseph found Angelo Fullerton, who deked and slid a backhand shot past Raphaël Précourt. The Dogs led 2-1 after one, with shots 13-10 for Saint John.

Anton Linde tied it 2-2 early in the second by burying his own rebound. Saint John responded at 6:04 when Olivers Murnieks chipped home his first QMJHL goal. Less than a minute later, Olivier Duhamel sprung Zach Morin on a breakaway for a highlight-reel finish. Midway through the period, Olivier Groulx beat Précourt glove-side on a pass from Alex Donovan to make it 5-2. After two, Chicoutimi led 32-20 on the shot clock.

At 7:43, Maxim Massé scored on the man advantage for Chicoutimi but Donovan responded eight seconds later to restore the three-goal cushion. With their goalie pulled, Massé scored his second at 15:07. On a two-man advantage, Emmanuel Vermette pulled Chicoutimi within one with just over a minute left but the Sea Dogs held on for a final score of 6-5. Final shots favored Chicoutimi 47-26.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 26 | CHI - 47

PP: SNB - 0/2 | CHI - 2/4

Faceoffs: SNB - 34 | CHI - 28

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Olivier Groulx - 1G, 2A

2nd: SNB - Alex Donovan - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Olivers Murnieks - 1G

