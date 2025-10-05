Mooseheads Nip Cats in Blue Debut

Published on October 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Quinn Kennedy's goal at 3:49 of overtime gave the Halifax Mooseheads a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats before 4,000 fans at the Avenir Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats led for most of the game on a Niko Tournas first period powerplay goal, his 4th of the season, on assists from Kuzma Voronin and Gabe Smith.

The Mooseheads tied the game at 13:46 of the third on a tally from Russian import Oleg Kulebyakin.

Both goaltenders were outstanding - Moncton's Rudy Guimond with 26 saves and the Herd's Owen Bresson made 32 stops.

The Cats are 2-2-2-0 after six games and Halifax improved to 4 & 2.

Three Stars:

1 #88 Quinn Kennedy (1G)

2#25 RUDY GIUMOND (26 saves)

3#86 NIKO TOURNAS (1G)

The Cats play host to the Rimouski Oceanic on Friday night before tangling with the Mooseheads Saturday evening at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, Inspire 105.1 FM.

