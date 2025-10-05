Islanders Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Drummondville

The Islanders close out their record-long road trip this evening with a 5:00 PM puck drop against the Drummondville Voltigeurs at the Centre Marcel Dionne.

Charlottetown's trip has been full of highs and challenges. The boys kicked things off with an inspiring comeback win over Shawinigan, storming back from a three-goal deficit to claim victory in overtime. That momentum carried into Gatineau the next night, where the Islanders powered their way to another impressive road win in front of a tough crowd at the Centre Slush Puppie.

But after two emotional battles, fatigue caught up with the Isles in Blainville. Facing the league-leading Armada in the third game in as many days, tired legs showed as Charlottetown fell short in a hard-fought contest.

With a much-needed day of rest behind them, the Islanders now look to finish the trip on a strong note against a Drummondville squad that has shown plenty of early-season promise. The Voltigeurs have been sharp out of the gate, notching victories over Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke, and Shawinigan. Their only regulation loss so far came against Shawinigan, while Victoriaville handed them their other setback in extra time.

It's been a demanding stretch for Charlottetown, but with the end of the road finally in sight, the Isles will be aiming to leave it all on the ice before returning home to the Eastlink Centre.

