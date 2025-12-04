Isles Look to Build off 8-Goal Outburst in Tough Matchup with Huskies

Published on December 3, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight for a marquee cross-conference matchup as they host the red-hot Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at 7pm at the Eastlink Centre. With both teams sitting near the top of their respective conferences, tonight's contest has all the makings of a heavyweight showdown.

Charlottetown enters the game riding high after a massive 8-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs last week. The story of the night was Nathan Leek, who exploded for a hat trick and an assist to push his season total to 16 goals. Leek's offensive surge, paired with a full-team effort, has the Islanders hoping that their dominant performance is a turning point after picking up just three wins in their last ten games.

The challenge ahead, however, is a big one. Rouyn-Noranda arrives on P.E.I. on fire, having won three straight games, all by identical 4-1 scores against Drummondville, Gatineau, and Chicoutimi. Winners of 7 of their last 10, the Huskies sit 2nd in the West, while the Islanders hold 3rd place in the East.

These two teams already treated fans to a thriller earlier this season on November 1st in Rouyn-Noranda. The Islanders clawed back from a 2-0 deficit with third-period goals from Nathan Leek and Marcus Kearsey, eventually falling 3-2 in a shootout. It was a tight battle from start to finish - and tonight's rematch promises to be just as intense.

In goal, all eyes will be on Charlottetown's Donald Hickey, who continues to be one of the league's most reliable netminders. Hickey enters the night tied for 2nd in the QMJHL with 13 wins, sitting just one behind Moncton's Rudy Guimond. He shares that second-place spot with Rouyn-Noranda's own standout goaltender Samuel Meloche, setting up a compelling battle in the crease.

The Huskies bring plenty of firepower, led by Thomas Verdon, who ranks 4th in league scoring with 36 points in 24 games. Verdon is dangerous in all situations - including on the penalty kill, where he's already recorded three shorthanded goals this season.

With Rouyn-Noranda rolling and Charlottetown surging off a confidence-boosting win, tonight's matchup is a crucial test and a chance for the Islanders to regain momentum before heading to Newfoundland. Expect a fast, physical battle at the Eastlink Centre, and one the Islanders will be eager to seize in front of the home crowd.

Puck drops at 7pm.







