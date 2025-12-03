2026 Prospect of the Week - Romain Litalien

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during Week 11 is Cape Breton Eagles forward Romain Litalien.

In two games - both on the road - Litalien recorded three goals and four assists, helping the Eagles earn a pair of wins.

On Saturday night in Saint John, the 17-year-old forward scored the first hat trick of his career and added two assists as the Eagles defeated the Sea Dogs 7-3. Named the game's first star, Litalien finished the night with a +5 differential.

On Sunday afternoon, the two teams travelled to Fredericton for the Capital City Series hosted by the Sea Dogs.

Litalien set up both the first and last goals of the game, guiding the Eagles to a 5-2 win. No. 27 was named the game's second star as the Eagles climbed above the .500 mark (10-9-1-4).

Litalien currently leads all Eagles scorers with 26 points (8-18) in 24 games. Selected fourth overall in the 2024 QMJHL Draft, the Amqui native wrapped up his rookie season with 21 points (11-10) in 54 contests.







