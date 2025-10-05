Moose Score Comeback OT Win in Moncton

Published on October 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Quinn Kennedy played the role of hero on Sunday afternoon in Moncton against the defending Gilles Courteau Trophy Champion Wildcats. The 19-year-old forward scored at the 3:49 mark of overtime to give Halifax a 2-1 comeback victory.

The Herd also got big-time contributions from import forward Oleg Kulebiakin who came up with a clutch tying goal late in regulation while goalie Owen Bresson had an incredible outing with 32 saves on 33 shots against. Kulebiakin also assisted on Kennedy's winner. Jasu Mensonen picked up the helper on the game-tying goal while Caylen Blake also had an assist on Kennedy's overtime tally.

The victory improves the Mooseheads' record to 4-2-0-0 to begin the season with a long home stand kicking off Thursday night at Scotiabank Centre against Rimouski.

The only blemish on the day for Bresson and the Moose was a power play marker from Moncton's Niko Tournas at 7:25 of the opening period. The goalie locked it down the rest of the way to give his team a chance to make the comeback. Wildcats goalie Rudy Guimond took the loss with 26 saves.

Halifax will play their next six games on home ice with Student Night on the way Thursday against the Oceanic and then the team will host the annual 90's Night on Saturday at 7pm in a rematch with the Wildcats. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.ca.







