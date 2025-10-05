Regiment Sweep Drakkar Thanks to 5-2 Win

Published on October 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment made it back to back decisive victories over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar as they swept the series with a 5-2 win on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Benjamin Girard opened the scoring with first ever QMJHL goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Regiment would open the flood gates in a three minute stretch in the middle frame as captain Justin Larose made it 2-0 with his fifth of the season, local kid Ben Veitch joined the party by notching his first in the league moments later before Larose followed up with another for good measure to swiftly make it 4-0 Newfoundland.

Alexis Michaud got one back for Baie-Comeau before the second intermission to cut it to 4-1 after the 2nd. After Lynden Larsen made it 5-1 Newfoundland, the Drakkar added one more late thru Filip Vlk which proved inconsequential as the Regiment held on for the 5-2 win. Chase Anderson also made 25 saves to earn his first win in the QMJHL.

The Regiment play the final two games of their season opening eight game homestand on Thursday and Friday night as the top ranked team in the CHL, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, come to town. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

