Sea Dogs Hold off Cat Comeback on Opening Night

Published on October 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats raised their QMJHL League championship banner at the Avenir Centre on opening night but the Sea Dogs were determined to spoil the party. In a game of wild swings, Saint John topped the Cats 7-5 before 6,000 fans on Saturday night.

Moncton led 3-1 after the first period on goals by Preston Lounsbury (2nd), Eerik Wallenius, his first of the season and Kuzma Voronin's 2nd. The middle frame was all Saint John as the Sea Dogs rattled off four straight goals to take a 5-3 lead into the third period.

The Cats came roaring out in the third and quickly tied the game on Niko Tournas's 3rd of the season and 1st Q tally for Otto Magnusson. Tournas also added a pair of assists for 3-point game.

Saint John's Dylan Rozzi scored the game winner at 9:41 and Zach Morin hit the empty net.

The Cats record is 2-2-1-0 after five games with a chance to split the home weekend Sunday at 3pm against the Halifax Mooseheads. The Cats will debut their 30th Anniversary jerseys against Halifax.

Article by Marty Kingston







