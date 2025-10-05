Newfoundland Bounce Back with 6-2 Win over Baie-Comeau

Published on October 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment leaned on a stellar special teams display on Saturday night as they topped the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-2 at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Dawson Sharkey and Biagio Jr. Daniele had the Regiment on top 2-0 just two minutes into the game before the Drakkar replied with a pair of their own before the intermission to make it 2-2 after 20 minutes.

After spending much of the second period on the penalty kill, Newfoundland grabbed a pair of powerplay goals late in the middle frame from Tyson Goguen and Justin Larose to make it 4-2 for the hosts thru 40 minutes.

Louis-François Belanger banged in a pair on the man advantage just 45 seconds apart in the opening moments of the third to give the Regiment plenty of breathing room as they held on for a comfortable 6-2 victory.

Antoine Proulx improved to 2-0-0-0 as he made 27 saves in the win. These two go again Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

Following their series with the Drakkar, the Regiment stay put on the rock for two more home games as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada come to town for a two game set. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

