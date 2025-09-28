Regiment Fall 4-1 to Islanders

Published on September 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped both games in their weekend doubleheader as they fell 4-1 to the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Nathan Leek made it 1-0 Charlottetown just five minutes in, his fourth goal in as many games, as the Islanders held the advantage after 20 minutes.

After making it 2-0 early in the second, Regiment defenceman Emile Perron briefly brought it back to a one goal game as his first of the season cut it to 2-1 Islanders.

It was all Islanders offensively in the back half of the game as Tyler Peddle and Ross Campbell provided some insurance for the visitors to see them hang on for a 4-1 victory.

CBS native Donald Hickey once again stood tall in goal for Charlottetown as he made 34 saves in the win. Minus Vecvanags had 25 stops in his first defeat for Newfoundland this season.

The Regiment stay put on the rock for their next four games as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbiand Armada each come to town for a two game set. Tickets for those series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025

