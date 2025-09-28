Regiment Drop Tight Contest 3-2 to Islanders

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell 3-2 in a tight contest with the Charlottetown Islanders in front of another sellout crowd at Mary Brown's Centre.

Justin Larose gave the Regiment a 1-0 lead with exactly one minute left, his third goal in as many games, to put the hosts in front after 20 minutes.

The Islanders responded with a strong second period as Nathan Leek and Tyler Peddle provided a pair of goals for the visitors to give them a 2-1 advantage going into the third and final frame.

Louis-François Bélanger would give the home crowd some hope as he tied things up at 2-2 with 15:49 left to play, his shorthanded strike securing a three game goal streak of his own.

Celebrations ultimately belonged to Charlottetown however as Ross Campbell scored with just 6:06 to go in regulation to secure a 3-2 win for the Islanders. Chase Anderson made 20 saves in the losing effort in his first QMJHL start.

These two run it back tomorrow afternoon with a 4pm Sunday afternoon start.

The Regiment stay put on the rock for their next four games as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada each come to town for a two game set. Tickets for those series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.