Regiment Drop Tight Contest 3-2 to Islanders
Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Newfoundland Regiment News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell 3-2 in a tight contest with the Charlottetown Islanders in front of another sellout crowd at Mary Brown's Centre.
Justin Larose gave the Regiment a 1-0 lead with exactly one minute left, his third goal in as many games, to put the hosts in front after 20 minutes.
The Islanders responded with a strong second period as Nathan Leek and Tyler Peddle provided a pair of goals for the visitors to give them a 2-1 advantage going into the third and final frame.
Louis-François Bélanger would give the home crowd some hope as he tied things up at 2-2 with 15:49 left to play, his shorthanded strike securing a three game goal streak of his own.
Celebrations ultimately belonged to Charlottetown however as Ross Campbell scored with just 6:06 to go in regulation to secure a 3-2 win for the Islanders. Chase Anderson made 20 saves in the losing effort in his first QMJHL start.
These two run it back tomorrow afternoon with a 4pm Sunday afternoon start.
The Regiment stay put on the rock for their next four games as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada each come to town for a two game set. Tickets for those series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.
Unite. Inspire. Defend.
