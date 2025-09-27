Historic Night in Newfoundland: Islanders Set to Face Regiment in First Game on the Rock

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Hockey history will be made tonight as the Charlottetown Islanders take the ice for their first QMJHL game in Newfoundland. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, where the Isles will face the Newfoundland Regiment in the first half of a back-to-back. The teams will meet again Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the same venue.

For the Islanders, this trip carries special meaning. Four players on the roster hail from Newfoundland and will get the chance to play in front of family and friends in their home province for the very first time as Islanders. Defenseman Marcus Kearsey (Deer Lake), goalie Donald Hickey (Conception Bay South), and hometown St. John's products Matt Butler and Jabez Seymour will all have plenty of support in the stands tonight.

But the Regiment have their share of local talent too. Their roster features two of the top picks from the 2025 QMJHL Draft: 6th overall selection Quinn Norman and 5th overall pick Ben Veitch, both born and raised in Newfoundland. Add to that three players from Prince Edward Island - Tyler Wood, Liam Arsenault, and NHL-draft pick Dawson Sharkey - and this matchup will feel like a true Atlantic Canadian showcase.

Both clubs are coming off strong opening weekends. Newfoundland stormed out of the gate with a pair of high-scoring wins over the Moncton Wildcats, including a 7-5 victory in their inaugural game and a 5-4 overtime thriller the following night. Each game drew crowds of over 6,000 at the Mary Brown's Centre, and another big turnout is expected tonight.

The Islanders grabbed three of four possible points to open their season against the Halifax Mooseheads. They kicked things off with a commanding 4-1 win in their home opener at the Eastlink Centre, before falling 5-4 in a shootout the next night in Halifax in front of more than 8,000 fans. The Isles showed resilience, clawing back multiple times to force extra time.

This matchup also has shades of a familiar rivalry. Just last season, the Regiment operated as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and their games against the Islanders were some of the most intense on the schedule. From physical battles to playoff implications, the two sides pushed each other all year. With Newfoundland now establishing their own identity, fans can expect that rivalry to carry over and only grow stronger.

Tonight's game also marks the beginning of the Islanders' longest road trip in franchise history - a six-game stretch that will test their depth and endurance. Starting it off on the Rock, in front of a charged Newfoundland crowd, sets the stage for what promises to be a memorable weekend of hockey.







