Islanders Make History With 3-2 Win Over Regiment In St. John's

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders made their first-ever QMJHL game in Newfoundland a night to remember, defeating the Newfoundland Regiment 3-2 in front of a loud crowd at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The game was billed as a historic showdown between two Atlantic Canadian rivals, and it lived up to the hype.

Both teams brought intensity from the opening faceoff, with the Regiment striking first late in the opening period. Captain Justin Larose buried a loose puck in front to put the home side up 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Islanders responded in the second, leaning on patience and timely scoring. Nathan Leek, who now has three goals in as many games to start the season, tied things up midway through the frame.

Minutes later, Charlottetown struck on the powerplay as Tyler Peddle blasted home a one-timer just eight seconds into the man advantage. The quick strike gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

Early in the third, the Regiment clawed back. A turnover at the Charlottetown blue line led to a shorthanded breakaway, and Louis-François Bélanger made no mistake, evening the score at 2-2. But with the game hanging in the balance, it was a Newfoundlander who turned the tide.

Matt Butler, playing in his hometown, created a highlight-reel setup for Ross Campbell, who buried the go-ahead goal with just six minutes left. The Isles tightened up defensively from there, with goaltender Donald Hickey standing tall in the closing minutes as Newfoundland pressed for the equalizer.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Islanders had secured a 3-2 victory in the first-ever QMJHL game played in Newfoundland. For Butler, Marcus Kearsey, Jabez Seymour, and Hickey, it was a special moment-winning on home ice in front of friends and family.

Ross Campbell's late game-winner earned him first-star honours on the night, while goaltender Donald Hickey was named the third star after a steady performance that included key saves down the stretch to preserve the Islanders' historic victory.

The Isles now improve their record and open their six-game road trip on the right note. The two sides will meet again tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in St. John's, with Newfoundland looking for payback and Charlottetown aiming to sweep the weekend series.







